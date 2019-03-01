Trump discussed N Korea with Abe, Moon: White House

US spoke by telephone with the leaders of and South as he flew back to after his summit with North Korea's ended without a deal, the said Thursday.

told reporters traveling with Trump on that he spoke for around 15 minutes each with Japanese and South Korean Moon Jae-in.

"He gave them an update on the meeting," Sanders said. "He told them he will continue the conversation." The US-North nuclear summit ended abruptly in earlier Thursday, with Trump saying he had decided to "walk" in the face of Kim's demands to drop sanctions.

The much-anticipated second meeting between the two leaders was supposed to build on their historic first summit in Singapore, but they failed to sign a joint statement as initially scheduled and the talks ended in deadlock.

Abe earlier said he backed Trump after the talks collapsed.

has regarded the US-led diplomatic push with with suspicion, and has sought to keep its interests on the table in the discussions by coordinating closely with its ally

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)