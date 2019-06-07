Russia, China to show united front at economic forum

Chinese appears Friday as guest of honour at Russia's showcase economic forum, as the two neighbours present a united front in the face of shared troubles with the US.

Xi arrived in on Wednesday for a three-day visit with and described the Russian leader as his "best friend" during a cosy meeting at the Kremlin.

To end the trip, Xi and his host will appear at a plenary session of the annual Saint Petersburg Economic Forum, which hopes will woo foreign investors despite an uncertain business climate.

Xi is set to present China's ideas on sustainable development and multilateral cooperation, said ahead of his appearance.

The 2019 forum "will illustrate very clearly just how bi-polar the world has become," said Chris Weafer, a at the Macro Advisory consulting firm.

"In the same week that will be having tea with the in London, Putin will be hosting President Xi in Saint Petersburg."



The trip comes five years after Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's led to a serious rift with the West and a move towards Russia's neighbour to the east.

is meanwhile locked in a trade war with the

and Beijing's economic ties have grown in recent years, though they remain heavily weighted in favour of China, which dwarfs in economic and demographic terms.

Xi's visit has already seen the signing of dozens of commercial contracts in e-commerce, telecoms, gas and other areas.

While this is the Chinese leader's first appearance at the economic forum, where he heads a 1,000-strong delegation, he and Putin have met regularly in recent years.

Ahead of Xi's visit, described as "Russia's most important economic partner".

The partnership is yielding increasing trade, which grew by 25 percent in 2018 to hit a record USD108 billion, he said.

But despite political tensions and repeated rounds of sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine, the remains by far the biggest foreign investor in -- well ahead of and the US.

" is taking time to ramp up investments in Russia," said Charles Robertson, at "It wants to feel secure about the long term, it doesn't want to rush into it."



He predicted China would make big investments over the next three to five years, possibly even sooner, as plays an important role in Chinese projects along Beijing's New Silk Road.

Among major Russian-Chinese collaborations is the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, a joint project between and China's which is set to deliver Russian gas to China from later this year.

and the also have a 29.9 percent stake in the liquefied run by Russia's in Arctic Siberia.

But analysts stress the limits of this alliance.

"Asymmetries are present across the board but are especially visible in the economic field," according to a report published last month by the (ISPI) in

Russia's GDP is today no bigger than that of China's province, and its defence spending is a third of that of its neighbour.

"It is hard not to see who has the upper hand in this relationship," the ISPI report said.

