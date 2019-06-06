Russia woos foreign investors as arrests loom over forum

opened its showcase annual economic forum on Thursday, seeking to reassure foreign investors who have been shaken by recent arrests and slowing growth.

Dubbed the "Russian Davos" when the economy was booming, the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum is hosted by and this year comes amid an ongoing crisis with the West.

In a sign of Moscow's commercial and political pivot to the East, the guest of honour at the forum is Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who will speak alongside his host and UN on Friday.

But on the minds of most at the event will be the arrest in February of prominent US -- the founder of one of the oldest private equity firms focusing on

He was arrested along with five others on fraud charges but insists he is innocent, saying the case was fabricated and stems from a shareholder dispute.

Calvey, of the fund, has since been placed under house arrest, while his French colleague remains in pre-trial detention.

Alexei Kudrin, a former who now heads the Russian Audit Chamber, told the forum that the case had been a "shock for the economy".

"Since the beginning of this year, capital flight has doubled and is now more than USD 40 billion," said Kudrin, who has previously criticised the charges.

said there was too much discussion of the case in particular, arguing that the question of judicial independence should be looked at "as a whole".

Running until Saturday, this year's forum in Putin's native city is expected to draw some 17,000 participants, according to the Kremlin, the same number as last year. The event comes as the recovery of the Russian economy has slowed considerably since the beginning of 2019.

After two years of recession -- caused by a fall in and sanctions for its role in the crisis -- returned to growth in 2017. But its economy ticked up by only 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

desperately needs investment if it is to fulfil the ambitious goals announced by Putin at the start of his fourth term in the Kremlin last year.

These so-called "national projects" -- ranging from to infrastructure -- are scheduled to be completed by 2024 and will cost Russia USD 388 billion.

Some USD 115 billion of this has been earmarked from private -- Russian or foreign -- investment.

"If we do nothing, we could enter recession by 2021," said Economy Maxim Oreshkin, citing risks associated with the "consumer credit bubble".

Kudrin, an influential voice in the Russian business community, meanwhile warned that the Kremlin's goal of exceeding three per cent growth would not be achieved without significant structural reforms.

Calvey's case "will be the focal point of a lot of discussion" at the forum, said Chris Weafer, a at the Macro Advisory consulting firm.

and would be the "elephants in the room -- uninvited and unwelcome but impossible to ignore," he said.

US to will boycott the forum in protest over Calvey's arrest.

France, meanwhile, will send its but no minister. This is in contrast to last year when led a large French delegation at the forum.

This week, the Kremlin said it wished that Calvey could attend the forum and hoped that he and his French colleague Delpal would be released in the future.

But there was no sign from the investigators on Thursday that Calvey would be allowed the trip.

Charles Robertson, at Renaissance Capital, said the Calvey case sent a "negative message about the business climate" and "ran against Russia's investment interests".

