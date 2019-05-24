US to will boycott Russia's annual showcase economic forum in next month over the prosecution of a top American investor, the embassy said Friday.

Neither nor other embassy staff will attend the International Economic Forum in Russia's second city, told AFP.

Michael Calvey, the American of equity firm, was arrested in February along with five others on fraud charges and held in pre-trial detention in In April a court ruled to move him to house arrest.

"Mr Calvey's continued house arrest and criminal prosecution undermines efforts to create the stability needed to attract new investment and encourage more robust business interaction," Kalan said in written comments.

The Economic Forum - Russia's answer to -- will take place on June 6-8.

Calvey faces charges that his equity firm defrauded of 2.5 billion rubles (USD 38.7 million). He and his firm maintain those arrested are innocent, saying the case against them was fabricated and stemmed from a shareholder dispute.

This week, a court refused to change the conditions of detention for the other foreigner charged in the case, French Philippe Delpal, ruling he must await trial in a jail.

Calvey had been seen as a Kremlin-friendly investor who has steered clear of politics, and his arrest has shocked Western business circles.

His multi-billion-dollar equity firm has invested in some of Russia's biggest companies including and Ozon, a top

Alexis Rodzianko, of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told AFP last month that despite Calvey's prosecution "many of our companies" planned to attend the "important" Saint Petersburg forum.

