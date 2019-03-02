JUST IN
Business Standard

Russian national injured in prison brawl in Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A Russian national was hospitalised after he was seriously injured in a brawl inside a jail Friday night, Goa Police said.

Llia Aleksandrovich (30) was assaulted by some fellow prisoners during a fight between two groups at Central Jail at Colvale, said an official of Mapusa police station.

He was shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital as he was seriously injured, and a case was registered against eight jail inmates for the assault, the official said.

Lila and three other Russian nationals were arrested on February 24 after drugs were allegedly recovered from them at Mandrem beach village in North Goa district.

He and his friends also confessed to breaking open ATMs, as per the police.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 21:05 IST

