Pakistani shelling: BJP delegation visits affected areas along LoC

A BJP delegation visited shelling-hit villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in and sectors of district in and Kashmir to take stock of the situation, a said.

The delegation led by state met the affected families and enquired about their well-being, the said.

Raina, accompanied by former and Jugal Kishore Sharma, visited Ghagrote, Seri, Deing, Kalal, Ser Makdi, Ladoka, Dungi, Kangri, Kalsian, Bhawani and Lam to take stock of the situation in view of the indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistani forces.

The BJP leaders held a meeting with the people and party workers to boost their morale and assured full cooperation to the affected people, the said.

Over the past five days, there has been 51 violations of the ceasefire agreement along the LoC by Pakistani forces in and Poonch districts, which left four civilians, including three members of a family, dead and 14 others, including eight security personnel, injured.

