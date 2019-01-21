Russian watchdog launches 'administrative proceedings' against Facebook, Twitter

Russia's Roskomnadzor launched "administrative proceedings" Monday against US giants and Twitter, accusing them of not complying with Russian law, agencies reported.

"Today, Roskomnadzor begins administrative proceedings against both companies ( and Twitter)," the watchdog's told the agency.

The state regulator has repeatedly warned the companies they could be banned if they do not comply with a 2014 law requiring to store the personal data of Russian users inside the country.

Zharov said and provided "no concrete information on localising the data of Russian users on the territory of the Russian Federation." He added that the companies also did not provide a "timeframe" for when they plan to store the data of Russian users in

The 2014 law has caused widespread concern as it is seen as putting the information of Russian users at risk of being accessed by the country's

has put increasing pressure on popular social networks, websites and apps in what opposition figures see as an attempt to silence the main forum for political debate and organising protests.

In April last year, thousands rallied in in support of after Russian authorities tried to block access to the popular messaging app Telegram.

Telegram had refused to give state security services access to private conversations that are normally encrypted.

In 2016, Russian blocked the professional networking site after Roskomnadzor said it broke the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)