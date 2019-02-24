JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha to star in 'Sylvie'

Reba McEntire turned down iconic 'Titanic' role
Business Standard

Ryan Murphy announces new Netflix series 'Hollywood'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Ryan Murphy has revealed the name of his next Netflix series as "Hollywood".

The "American Horror Story" creator shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.

"'Hollywood' my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan begins principal photography this summer.

"A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn't be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together," Murphy wrote.

The project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

Murphy previously set up shows "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson, and "The Politician", starring Ben Platt, at Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements