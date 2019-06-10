S African green groups sue government over air pollution

Two South African environmental groups are suing the government over in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, where 83 percent of the country's is mined, their said Monday.

GroundWork and the in Action say the government has violated the constitutional right to a healthy

According to an October report by Greenpeace, Mpumalanga's nitrogen dioxide emissions are the highest in the world.

The province, which borders Mozambique, is also home to 12 coal-fired power plants run by South Africa's provider

Papers were served on Friday to the South African president, the national air quality controller and the environmental minister, and they have 15 days to respond to the application, the NGOs' said.

Activists say being exposed to toxic products from plants such as sulphur dioxide and heavy metals like mercury have led led to chronic diseases like asthma, bronchitis and lung cancer and contributes to cerebral accidents and premature births.

According to an independent survey cited by the two NGOs, the 12 sites plus two others are responsible for the bulk of which caused between 305 and 650 premature deaths in the province in 2016.

"We want an order that the must make regulation to implement and enforce (an) air quality management plan," Hugo said.

"(The) government's attitude is these things take time, we will get there eventually and we are saying that is not acceptable." Last month, South Africa, the continent's leading industrial powerhouse and its top polluter, introduced a carbon tax for businesses that will be levied from June 1 on greenhouse gases from fuel combustion and industrial processes and emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)