Baragarh gets three new revenue circles ahead of by-elections

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Ahead of the by-elections in the Bijepur assembly constituency, the Odisha government Monday announced the creation of three new revenue circles in Baragarh district, officials said.

The new circles will be at Talpali, Guderipali and Dangbahal.

This apart, the Gaisilet revenue circle has been recognised with its headquarters at Gaisilet, an official release said.

The state government's decision was in accordance with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's special package for Bijepur, promising the creation of three new Revenue Inspector Circles at Guderpali, Talpali and Dangabahal under Gaisilet tahasil.

The package was announced days before Patnaik resigned from the Bijepur assembly segment, from where he was elected in the recent assembly elections.

He was elected from both Hinjili and Bijepur assembly segments this time.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:56 IST

