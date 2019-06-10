Baragarh gets three new revenue circles ahead of by-elections

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM resigns from Bijepur constituency, retains Hinjili
Police ASI among 2 arrested in Bargarh rape case
Centre conspiring to stop KALIA scheme : Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from Hinjili, Bijepur assembly seats
Odisha: BJP fields Pitambar Acharya against Naveen Patnaik from Hinjili
-
Ahead of the by-elections in the Bijepur assembly constituency, the Odisha government Monday announced the creation of three new revenue circles in Baragarh district, officials said.
The new circles will be at Talpali, Guderipali and Dangbahal.
This apart, the Gaisilet revenue circle has been recognised with its headquarters at Gaisilet, an official release said.
The state government's decision was in accordance with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's special package for Bijepur, promising the creation of three new Revenue Inspector Circles at Guderpali, Talpali and Dangabahal under Gaisilet tahasil.
The package was announced days before Patnaik resigned from the Bijepur assembly segment, from where he was elected in the recent assembly elections.
He was elected from both Hinjili and Bijepur assembly segments this time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU