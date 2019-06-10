Baragarh gets three new revenue circles ahead of by-elections

Ahead of the by-elections in the assembly constituency, the government Monday announced the creation of three new revenue circles in district, officials said.

The new circles will be at Talpali, Guderipali and Dangbahal.

This apart, the Gaisilet revenue circle has been recognised with its headquarters at Gaisilet, an official release said.

The state government's decision was in accordance with Naveen Patnaik's special package for Bijepur, promising the creation of three new Circles at Guderpali, Talpali and Dangabahal under Gaisilet tahasil.

The package was announced days before Patnaik resigned from the assembly segment, from where he was elected in the recent assembly elections.

He was elected from both Hinjili and assembly segments this time.

