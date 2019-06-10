Vietnam: China companies using fake 'Made in Vietnam' labels

says it is taking more steps to prevent Chinese companies from using illegal "Made in Vietnam" labels to avoid high tariffs that have been imposed by the on Chinese goods.

The customs department says textiles, fisheries, farm products, tiles, honey, iron, and plywood are among the Chinese products that are most often being relabeled and then exported to a third country.

portal said the customs department has ordered its offices to be more aggressive in checking the certificates of origin of products.

In one case, US customs officials found a shipment of Chinese plywood had been relabeled to make it appear that it originated in

Speaking at the national assembly last week, Pham warned of serious consequences if such subterfuges cannot be controlled.

"It will sabotage Vietnamese brands and products and it will also affect consumers. We could even get retribution from other countries, and if that happens, it will hurt our economy," the government website quoted Minh as saying.

The US is Vietnam's largest export market, while it imports the most from

In a spiraling trade war, the is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese goods. has counterpunched by targeting USD 110 billion worth of American products.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)