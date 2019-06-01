Tourist guide drowns after saving five lives from Lidder river in Pahalgam

A tourist guide lost his life after saving five tourists, including two foreigners, from at the famous resort in district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

A Raft capsized at rafting point in Mawoora in the south district on Friday after it was caught in sudden gusty winds and all passengers onboard fell in the Lidder river, the officials said.

They said a tourist guide -- Rouf -- without caring for his own safety, rescued all the tourists from the fast flowing water of the river, but lost his life.

"Dar successfully saved five tourists, including two foreigners, in the true spirit of trademark Kashmiri hospitality," the officials said.

Search and rescue was launched immediately and teams of state disaster response fund, police and locals, searched till late hours, but had to abandon the search due to darkness, they said.

The officials said the body of the brave tourist guide was retrieved from the river on Saturday morning near and after completion of medico-legal formalities, it was handed over to his relatives.

has recommended Dar for bravery award, the officials said, adding has also hailed his bravery and directed the district administration to support the family of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)