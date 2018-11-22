Sabarimala row: Ker police stop car part of Union Min's convoy

Dismissing reports that Pon Radhakrishnan's vehicle was intercepted when he was returning from Thursday, the Police said another vehicle, part of his convoy, was stopped on suspicion that protesters were travelling in it.

They said the car with the workers arrived seven minutes after the minister's convoy had passed, raising suspicion.

However, the party workers alleged that their car was stopped at multiple points by the police and they were harassed.

Party sources said that Radhakrishnan came to the spot after those in the vehicle informed him that they were stopped by the police.

BJP's state media R told that the police "harassed" them after "stopping their vehicle at various points" despite having prior information about those travelling with the

They were allowed to go only after the spoke to the officials, he said.

The police said another vehicle part of the convoy was stopped on suspicion that protestors were travelling in it.

The police's reply came after some stated that the minister's vehicle was blocked when he was returning after 'darshan' at early Thursday.

On Tuesday, the had engaged in a brief war of words with the police in Nilackal over the restrictions on private vehicles heading to Pamba, the last entry point to the

of Police Yatish Chandra had said Radhakrishnan could travel in his official vehicle, he proceeded to Pamba from Nilackal in a state-run KSRTC bus as a mark of protest against the restrictions that were "causing difficulties" for pilgrims.

He had hit out at the CPI(M)-led on the issue, alleging that its "masterplan" was to harass the devotees and not allow them to go to the temple.

The restrictions were imposed following protests by devotees and activists of the and the RSS over the government's decision to implement a order allowing the entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

The hill temple at Sabarimala was opened on November 16 for the over two-month-long pilgrimage season amidst tension.

