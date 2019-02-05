Jubilant Life to pay 0.25% of revenue as brand royalty to promoter group firm

Drug firm Life Sciences Tuesday said its board has approved payment of 0.25 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue to promoter group firm Enpro as brand royalty from fiscal year 2020.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the payment of a corporate brand royalty to Enpro Pvt Ltd (a promoter group company), which owns the corporate brand name Jubilant," said in a filing to BSE.

The will enable the group to help protect, nurture and enhance the corporate brand name Jubilant and the group's image globally, it added.

"It has been decided to pay 0.25 per cent of the consolidated revenue of the company effective FY 20 as royalty," said.

Jubilant Enpro, a strategic venture business segment of Jubilant Corporation, focuses mainly on the services sector of India.

Shares of closed at Rs 738.35 on BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close.

