JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Modi announces 'April 2019-March 2020' as Construction-Technology year

Resolution submitted in Pak parliament to endorse PM Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize
Business Standard

Part of Mumbai airport's T2 evacuated after bomb threat call

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A part of Terminal 2 of the Mumbai international airport was evacuated on Saturday after authorities received what they said was a "non-specific" bomb threat call at around 11am.

A Mumbai airport official said security teams were carrying out searches in the premises.

"Mumbai airport authorities received a call around 11:00 am which threatened that a bomb explosion would take place at the international terminal in the next 12 hours. Following this, offices of various airlines, and pre-departure and arrival areas were evacuated," the official said.

He said the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened to assess the "threat call".

As a mitigation measure, the committee decided to evacuate departure, pre-security hold area and 'meeters and greeters' area of Terminal 2, he added.

Operations at the Mumbai airport are already shut due to ongoing runway maintenance and repairing work, which commenced on February 7.

Both runways of the airport do not function from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays as part of the work which is scheduled till March 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements