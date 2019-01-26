Saina enters Indonesia Masters final

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jakarta 

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao here Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship last year.

Eighth seed Saina will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third.

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 16:20 IST

