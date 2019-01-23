Sanjita's provisional ban lifted by International Weightlifting Federation

The International Federation (IWF) Wednesday revoked the ban imposed on India's gold medallist

The sport's apex body informed the Federation (IWLF) and Sanjita of the development.

"On the basis of the information at its disposal the has decided that the provisional suspension of the (Khumukcham Sanjita) shall be lifted as of today (22 January 2019)," the said in a letter.

"The Hearing Panel will render its decision on the athlete's case in due course," it added.

Sanjita, who had won a gold in the women's 53kg category at the 2018 in Gold Coast, had tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone as her urine sample was taken prior to the World Championships in November 17.

The 25-year-old Indian lifter was then put under provisional suspension in May last year.

In Gold Coast, Sanjita had set a new record with a lift of 84 kg in snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk, to finish with a total of 192 kg.

