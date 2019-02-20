Khedira out for a month after heart surgery - Juventus

Juventus midfielder has undergone successful treatment for a heart problem and will be out of action for a month, the Italian champions confirmed on Wednesday.

The Germany winner had already been ruled out of the midweek tie at Atletico Madrid because of - an irregular heartbeat.

Juventus said in a statement that the 31-year-old had undergone on Wednesday morning in by the club's

"After a short period of convalescence (Khedira) will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month," it added.

Khedira went for treatment after feeling his heart rate suddenly speed up in training on Tuesday.

The condition causes an irregular and fast heart rate and can result in dizziness, and

The German will miss Juventus's top-of-the table clash at rivals Napoli on March 3 and their second leg clash against Atletico on March 12.

"He's an for us with good international experience," said

Arsenal's Swiss defender suffered from the same condition when playing for Juventus at the end of 2015 and was out for a month before returning to action.

Khedira has been struggling with a variety of health issues this season, and has played just nine league games and 15 matches in total.

He suffered a in September which ruled him out for five weeks and then hurt his ankle on his return in November.

