Second case of dengue, first case of chikungunya reported in Delhi,

has reported one more dengue case this year even though the vector-borne disease is usually reported between July and November, said a municipal report released Monday.

The city has also recorded its first case of chikungunya this month, it said. The first case of dengue was reported in January and the second one this week.

The three victims of the vector-borne diseases were identified as (13), Sanskriti (21) and Gagan (23).

Doctors have advised the people to take precautionary measures to ensure there was no breeding of mosquito larvae and urged them to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets.

Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four related deaths were recorded by the South Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

These diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. The dengue victims last year included a minor boy.

Water coolers should be dried when not in use as dengue infection-carrying mosquitoes breed there, a doctor said.

The civic bodies have also recently organised a workshop on the Of the total number of such cases last year, as many as 141 were recorded in December, while 1,062 dengue cases were reported in November and 1,114 in October, the report said.

Of the total dengue cases last year, 374 were recorded in September, 58 in August, 19 in July, eight in June, 10 in May, two in April, one in March, three in February and six in January.

The rest of the cases were reported from areas outside the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations of Also, 473 cases of malaria and 165 of chikungunya were reported last year.

According to the SDMC, 10 people had died due to dengue in Delhi in 2017, of whom five were not residents of the national capital. Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city that year.

