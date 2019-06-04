Samsung introduces ultra premium QLED 8K TV ranging Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 59.99 lakh

Consumer electronic Tuesday launched television sets priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 59.99 lakh in with latest 8k technology, targeting premium segment of customers.

has introduced four models of ultra-premium QLED 8K TV with 33 million pixels, and is four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times of a full HD TV.

Besides, QLED 8K TV brings (Artificial Intelligence) upscaling, 8K and quantum HDR to provide a true-to-life picture quality, a statement said.

The company has priced Rs 10.99 lakh for 75 inch screen size and Rs 16.99 lakh for 82 inch. However, price of 65-inch, available from July, will be announced shortly.

While 98-inch screen size QLED 8K TV, priced at Rs 59.99 lakh, will be made only on prior orders, the company said.

According to Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business Raju Pullan, QLED 8K TV is a style statement and most expensive premium TV in India right now.

"We are thrilled to introduce new QLED 8K TVs that will change the dynamics of ultra-premium televisions and are confident that our consumers will experience nothing short of brilliance in colour, clarity and sound," Pullan said.

Samsung has used upscaling in its ultra-premium series along with 8K.

AI enables QLED 8K TV to transform all pictures into 8K.

"It lets consumers enjoy just about any movie or TV show on any channel in regardless of native resolution or method of transmission," it said.

Besides, Samsung has introduced a new line of QLED 4K TV price ranging between Rs 94,900 for 43 inch screen size to Rs 7.49 lakh for 82 inch screen size.

"QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, include Samsung's Samsung Shop," the company said.

