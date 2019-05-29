Sand boas worth Rs 2.5 cr seized in Maha; 2 arrested

Two sand snakes worth around Rs 2.5 crore were seized in Maharashtra's district and two persons were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch at a spot in Bhayander area and spotted two men moving there in a suspicious manner on Tuesday, station's said.

The police apprehended the duo and on searching their bag, they found two sand boas, worth around Rs 2.45 crore in the illegal wildlife market, he said, adding that the accused were planning to sell the reptiles.

The two men, Wazid (47) and Shambu Acchelal Paswan (39), both hailing from neighbouring Mumbai, were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said.

The police were trying to ascertain from where the accused got the snakes, the said.

Sand boas, a non-venomous protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market.

