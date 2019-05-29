Sunny morning in Delhi; heat wave forecast

woke up to a hot Wednesday morning, with the maximum expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

The minimum settled two notches below the season's average at 24.1 degrees Celsius, said a

"Heat wave conditions are expected in some pockets of the city with soaring up to 45 degrees. Such conditions exist when the maximum temperature goes up five degrees above the season's average," said the

According to the Safdarjung station forecast, considered of the city, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

Dry conditions are also setting in with rise in temperatures. The relative humidity at 8.30 AM was 34 percent, said the

The city recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius and minimum 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

