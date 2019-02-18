Two more Kashmiri students arrested in HP for 'anti-national' activities

Two more Kashmiri students have been arrested in Himachal Pradesh's district for their alleged anti-national activities, police said Monday.

Pirzada Tawish Fayaz and Aakib Rasool of were arrested Sunday night for their alleged involvement in "anti-national" activities, Police of Police (law and order) Khushhal Sharma said.

They were studying at the and Forestry in Nauni of district, popularly known as the

Sharma said that they were arrested on the basis of a complaint from one of Ber village in

In his complaint, Bhardwaj alleged that Fayaz had posted anti-national comments on his page, the SP said.

A few comments had also been attached with the complaint, the said.

The complainant further alleged that both Fayaz and Rasool were involved in anti-national activities and were "supporting in India's fight against terrorism", the SP added.

Bhardwaj said he had come to know about the duo's "anti-national" activities through his friend who is also a student of the

Subsequently, they were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against them at station in Solan, he said.

The matter is under investigation, the SP said.

The number of Kashmiri students arrested in after the Pulwama terror attack for their alleged involvement in "anti-national" activities has now risen to three.

Tahseen Gul, who was studying at the in Baddi town and hails from Srinagar, was arrested Saturday for making "anti-national" remarks on photo-video sharing app

