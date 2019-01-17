Rihanna to launch her own luxury fashion label: reports

Pop is preparing to launch her own luxury with the world's biggest fashion conglomerate, according to reports Thursday.

The Barbados-born superstar, who already has her own highly successful sportswear label, is in secret talks with the French giant LVMH, according to (WWD).

The industry bible said the group, which owns such iconic brands as Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy, is assembling a gang of top designers for the project.

LVMH, which is owned by the fashion titan Bernard Arnault, said they could not comment.

With her huge fan base and tens of millions of social media followers, is one of the most powerful style influencers on the planet.

A regular on the front row of fashion shows, and particularly at in Paris, the has also proved herself to be a canny creator.

As well as her line she upped sales at Puma when she became its creative director, and has also dipped her toe into lingerie. Her Beauty operation - which involved a hook-up with -- racked up sales of more than USD 100 dollars (88 million euros) within weeks of its 2016 launch.

WWD said that her planned luxury brand, which will take in ready-to-wear as well as leather goods and accessories, could be launched alongside her ninth album later this year.

A new large-scale luxury label - especially one led by a black woman - would be huge development in the fashion world. The top end of the market has been traditionally hogged by historic French and Italian houses.

Despite its dominance, have not started a luxury from scratch since in 1987.

Black American designers have, however, been making dramatic inroads of late, with the most talked about at men's fashion week.

The creator, whose parents come from Ghana, now heads LVMH's treasured menswear line as well as his own hugely cool Off-White Label.

Rihanna, 30, who shot to fame with her " of the Sun" and "Good Girl Gone Bad" albums, is locked in a legal battle with her father over the use of the Fenty name.

She is suing her father over the use of the family name in his company, Fenty Entertainment, according to reports on Wednesday.

