Cong MP Hariprasad links Shah's swine flu to alleged toppling bid by BJP

Senior B K Thursday mocked the condition of Amit Shah, saying he contracted since his party made an alleged bid to destabilise the Congress-JDS government in

The remark by Hariprasad, a Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary, sparked an angry reaction from the with the party's unit calling him a "rogue" and described his remarks as "shameless" that showed his party's "culture" and his "mental stability".

The also requested to admit to the National Institute of Mental and Neurosciences(NIMHANS) in Bengaluru for treatment.

"As a few legislators have already come back, is shaken and has got It is not a normal It is swine flu," said in remarks made in Kannada in Bengaluru.

"You should know that if you try to destabilise the government, not just swine flu, you will get and also," he added.

Shah was Wednesday admitted to the All (AIIMS) in for treatment.

"I have been diagnosed with for which the treatment is underway.

"With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah had tweeted in Hindi.

According to BJP's Anil Baluni, Shah is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two.

Hariprasad made the remarks at a party protest against the alleged attempt by the BJP to dislodge the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka by allegedly luring the ruling coalition MLAs.

" & AICC BK Hariprasad mocking at condition of Sri @AmitShah ji shows his mental stability," the said in a tweet.

"This rogue needs to learn human values & is unfit to live in a civilised society. We request @RahulGandhi to admit him to NIMHANS to get some treatment," it added.

and MLA blamed the Congress and its "culture" for Hariprasad's comments.

"Congress & it's culture. This definitely needs some education & before that he needs to learn some human values. Most importantly he needs to get his mental stability checked. Anyway I hope BK Hariprasad recovers from his & start behaving civilized," Limbavali said in a tweet.

Another and Member of Parliament from Bengaluru North P C Mohan tweeted, " BK Hariprasad's comments about Shri health condition are uncivilised, shameless and a reflection of disturbed state of mind. Get well soon, Hariprasad."



The Congress Wednesday claimed that the operation by the BJP was a "flop", as as few MLAs who had allegedly gone incommunicado and were in had showed up with its leaders.

Both the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP have been trading charges of horse trading against each other, ever since the political drama unfolded on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)