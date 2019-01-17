Indian women's team to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against England at home

The Indian women's team will play England in a three-match ODI series in as part of the ICC Women's Championship starting with the first match at the on February 22, said Thursday.

The two teams will also face-off in a three-match T20 International series in Guwahati starting March 4.

"The Board of Control for in and England & Wales Board announce the schedule for the upcoming home series of the women's team against England," said in a release.

"The series will comprise three ODIs that will start from 9:00AM IST and three T20Is which will start at 10:00AM IST."



All the three ODIs will be held at the in with the second and third matches slated for February 25 and 28 respectively.

The T20Is will be played at in Guwahati on March 4, March 7 and March 9 respectively.

Ahead of the series, England will play a warm-up game against XI on February 18 at the

