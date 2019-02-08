Sanjeev Khanna came to city the day Sheena was killed: Witness

A working for a friend of told the special here Friday that he had dropped Khanna at a hotel in south on the day was killed.

Khanna is a co-accused in the sensational murder case along with Sheena's mother and Khanna is Indrani's former husband.

The prosecution Friday examined Imtiaz Sheikh, the of Khanna's friend Balwinder Dhami, before J C Jagdale.

He was examined to confirm that Khanna was present in the day Sheena was murdered.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012, by her mother with the help of others.

Sheikh told the court that as per the instructions of his boss Dhami, he went to pick up Khanna from the airport on April 24, 2012.

"At about 4 to 4.30 pm came out of airport. He told me that he wanted to go to Hotel in Worli," he said.

He dropped Khanna at the hotel, Sheikh added.

He also told the court that after coming out of the airport, Khana called someone from his phone and said "I have landed".

To a question, Sheikh said he knew Indrani, as she had stayed as a guest at Dhami's residence for sometime.

She was introduced to him as Sanjeev Khanna's wife, he said, adding that after a few days she shifted to Peter Mukerjea's house in Worli.

Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's estranged husband, too is an accused in the murder case.

