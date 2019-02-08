Shah to address BJP workers in Goa

-
BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing booth-level workers of the party here Saturday.
Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that Shah will address some 30,000 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Sports Authority of Goa's stadium at Bambolim Saturday evening.
The program is also likely to be attended by ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
