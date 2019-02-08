JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kejriwal wants CBI raid of PMO over Rafale deal, AAP lodges police complaint against Modi

Firm linked to ex-CBI interim director Nageswara Rao's wife raided in Kolkata
Business Standard

Shah to address BJP workers in Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing booth-level workers of the party here Saturday.

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that Shah will address some 30,000 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Sports Authority of Goa's stadium at Bambolim Saturday evening.

The program is also likely to be attended by ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements