Sarfaraz not happy with Taunton pitch: report

is apparently not happy with the grassy pitch prepared for their match against defending champions at Taunton on Wednesday.

According to a report in the widely circulated "Jang" newspaper from Taunton, Sarfaraz after inspecting the pitch at the Taunton ground was not happy that would have to play on a track that clearly will have bounce, pace and help for the pace bowlers.

was bowled out for just 105 runs by in their opening game at after being peppered by shorts balls on a bouncy track.

The report quoting Geo said that Sarfaraz is unhappy that Pakistan generally get pitches in ICC events that didn't favour their game.

According to the report, Sarfaraz has complained that in contrast always get pitches in ICC events which favour batsmen and spinners and these things are ideally suitable for Asian teams.

Pakistan is playing an ODI for the first time at Taunton and it will also be the first time Sarfaraz will lead the side against the Australians in an ODI.

When the two sides met in a five-match ODI series in March in UAE, the national selectors had rested Sarfaraz and five other key players for the in which the greenshirts were whitewashed.

The Pakistan was disappointed last week when the match against was washed out due to bad weather, giving both teams a point each.

Pakistan said that the players have learnt from their mistakes and even if the pitch had bounce and movement they would try not to repeat those mistakes again.

Azhar said that the nature of the pitch could be different on the day of the match and normally county pitches favoured the batsmen in one-day

The former all-rounder said that after the win over England the morale of the Pakistan team was very high and the players were now looking forward to also beating

Unfortunately Wednesday's match is also expected to be affected by bad weather.

