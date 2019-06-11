JUST IN
I V Subba Rao to continue as secretary to vice president

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

I V Subba Rao will continue as secretary to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said Tuesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rao, a retired IAS officer, as secretary to the vice president on contract basis in the rank and pay of secretary of Government of India, it said.

His tenure will be co-terminus with the tenure of the vice president, the ministry said.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 15:40 IST

