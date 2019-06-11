I V Subba Rao to continue as secretary to vice president

I V Subba Rao will continue as secretary to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said Tuesday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rao, a retired IAS officer, as secretary to the vice president on contract basis in the rank and pay of secretary of Government of India, it said.
His tenure will be co-terminus with the tenure of the vice president, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
