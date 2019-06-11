3 run over by Sealdah Express in UP's Ballia

Three people were killed after being hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh's district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 5.45 am in the Chhapra-Ballia- section in Yadavnagar Chaand Diar village under the station limits, they said.

Vikki Bind, and Awadhesh Bind, all of them relatives and in the age group of 25-27 years, were run over by the Sealdah Express, which was coming to from Sealdah, SHO of station Anil Tiwari said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the three persons had gone to the railway tracks to answer nature's call after attending a wedding. They were run over by the train when they were resting on the tracks," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

