JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi visits church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of the Easter terror strikes

In BJP, tea seller is PM, newspaper hawker party chief and
Business Standard

Sariska loses another big cat as tiger shifted from Ranthambore dies

Press Trust of India  |  Alwar (Raj) 

A tiger has died at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday.

The cause of the animal's death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, which will be conducted later on Sunday, Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar said.

The male tiger, aged around seven-eight years, was shifted to Sariska from the Ranthambhore National Park only two months ago.

"The animal was injured, so it was tranquillised on Saturday morning. It walked for nearly two kilometres and collapsed. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of experts," Tomar said.

The Sariska Tiger Reserve is now left with three tigers, eight tigresses and five tiger cubs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU