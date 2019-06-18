Sarpanch honorarium hiked in Maha budget

The government Tuesday announced an increase in the honorarium given to sarpanch to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Presenting the state's additional budget, Finance Minister proposed an outlay of Rs 200 crore for it and said the sarpanch is the pillar of the Panchayati Raj system.

He also set aside Rs 100 crore to pay a grant to the

Stating that Gandhiji wanted villages to be self- sufficient, Mungantiwar said, "On his 150th birth anniversary, we resolve to make his appeal a reality. The government desires to strengthen rural economy. We plan to incentivise small and cottage industries through Khadi and Village Industries Board.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)