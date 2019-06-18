Brown sugar and poppy extract seized in Malda district

-
Police seized brown sugar and poppy extract from Malda district, a senior police officer said Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off a police team raided a house in Dakkhin Lakkhipur village on Monday and seized 578 gm of brown sugar, 2.83 kg of poppy extract and cash of Rs 1,38, 140, Superintendent of Police, Alok Rajoria said.
The SP said none were present in the house at the time of the raid.
