JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

RBI to examine concerns over data localisation rule: Govt

Man kills neighbour who objects dumping of garbage
Business Standard

Brown sugar and poppy extract seized in Malda district

Press Trust of India  |  Malda(WB) 

Police seized brown sugar and poppy extract from Malda district, a senior police officer said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off a police team raided a house in Dakkhin Lakkhipur village on Monday and seized 578 gm of brown sugar, 2.83 kg of poppy extract and cash of Rs 1,38, 140, Superintendent of Police, Alok Rajoria said.

The SP said none were present in the house at the time of the raid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU