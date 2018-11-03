Sarpanch, hubby held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

The ACB arrested a sarpanch and her husband Saturday for taking bribe of Rs 10,0000 here, officials said.

runs a tractor trolleys manufacturing unit in Rani Kalan village in district, said ASP (ACB) Jagdish

"He filed a complaint with us on November 1, according to which the gram panchayat was constructing a nullah in the village and it was planned to go through his unit," Soni said.

The village sarpanch and her husband demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 from Kumar to change the route of the nullah, Kumar said in his complaint officials said.

"Upon verification, it was confirmed that both had been demanding a sum of Rs 10,000 from the complainant", Soni said.

As per the ACB's plan to catch the accused, the complainant was sent to the sarpanch's office on Saturday morning with a sum of Rs 10,000. As soon as the sarpanch accepted the bribe and put it in her office almirah, the ACB sleuths caught her and recovered the money.

Soni said Santosh and Narayanlal, who is a third standard government school teacher, were arrested.

