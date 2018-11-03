Delhi Dynamos eye first win against in-form Jamshedpur FC

Delhi Dynamos will look to gather their first three points of the season when they host an in-form FC in the here Sunday.

The visitors come into the game unbeaten so far and on the back of a 4-1 win against FC Goa.

Dynamos have been struggling, having lost their last two games and winless in six so far.

trained with the full squad at his disposal for the first time this season. Rene Mihelic, and returned from after having missed the last match against NorthEast United.

Gombau's side have dominated proceedings but it is in the latter stages of the game where they have faltered. The side conceded twice in the final 10 minutes against the Highlanders, while conceded late goals against ATK and FC Pune City as well which denied them an opportunity to pick up more points than what they got in these three games.

"I am happy because this is the first time I have all the players at my disposal and can select my best squad. I am hoping things change against and maybe they might also lose tomorrow."



"We have conceded late goals from counter attacks and it is something that is worrying. We are improving and playing the right football, but we need to finish games well. We are working on that," Gombau added.

The game will see FC defender play against his former side for the first time since leaving while marquee signing is expected to start as well.

plays a similar style of as Gombau, utilising his wings well and it is expected to be a strong challenge for Dynamos full-backs PritamKotal and

Gombau will be hoping his front-line starts firing, with the side having scored just three times in the season so far and having not scored in the last three outings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)