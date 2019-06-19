JUST IN
Business Standard

Saudi minister slams UN findings on Khashoggi as 'unfounded'

AFP  |  Riyadh 

A Saudi minister on Wednesday slammed as "unfounded" a UN expert report calling for those involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be held accountable.

"It is not new. The (UN) report reiterates what has already been published and circulated in the media," Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, said on Twitter.

"The report... contains clear contradictions and unfounded allegations, casting doubt on its credibility.

