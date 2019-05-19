Adnaan scores big in FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship

Mangalore' proved to be the in the opening round of (2W) 2019 here Sunday, winning two categories in style on an action-packed day.

Adnaan clocked the fastest time of 06:34.00 mins in the Group B 131cc-165cc category to win this title; he was equally invincible in the Group B 166cc to 260cc class, posting a time of 06:33.00 mins to reign supreme.

Bengaluru's star rider trailed him in both the categories, clocking 06:36.00 mins in the Group B 131cc-165cc and 06:41.00 mins in Group B 166cc to 260cc to finish second on the podium.

with a time of 06:52.00 mins finished third in the Group B 131cc-165cc category while (07:00.00 mins) grabbed the third spot in the Group B 166cc to 260cc competition.

In the Group A up to 800cc category, it was who reigned supreme after completing the 6. 2 km run with a timing of 06:49.00 mins. He was followed by Badal S. Doshi (06:50.00 mins) and SD (06:55.00 mins) on the podium.

In the Group B 261cc to 400cc classification, Sudeep Kottary outran his competitors and clocked 07:38.00 mins to come out on top followed by Samarth (07:51.00 mins ) and Hitesh (07:54.00 mins).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)