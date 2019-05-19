Thousands expected to protest Alabama abortion

Thousands of demonstrators prepared to take to the streets around the state of on Sunday to rally against one of the nation's most restrictive bans on abortions in decades.

Women's reproductive rights defenders will gather in the capital, Montgomery, and in Birmingham, and Huntsville, to denounce the " Human Life Protection Act," or HB314, which virtually outlaws terminations.

"People should have the right to make the decisions that are best for their bodies without state interference," organisers said on

passed a that prohibits all abortions -- even in cases of incest and rape -- unless there is a risk of death for the mother.

"We're going to return to the back alleys. We're going to return to where women will do abortions to themselves," 81-year-old told

She had an at 13, after her uncle raped her.

"We will return to the coat hangers and perforated uteruses. We will return to where women will bleed to death," she warned.

Sunday's rallies follow protests last week that saw women donning the iconic red tunics and white bonnets worn by the oppressed women of a dystopian future in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."



The is likely to be blocked in state courts before its November launch date but acknowledged when she signed it that it was part of as a wider Republican offensive to get the issue relitigated on the national stage.

Conservative activists hope to get a decision against the landmark 1973 ruling known as Roe v Wade that said unduly restrictive state regulation of is unconstitutional.

Conservatives are counting on support at the highest court in the land, where liberal justices are in a minority after the arrival of two conservative members appointed by

Trump appeared to suggest Alabama lawmakers had gone too far in a series of tweets late Saturday in which he described himself as "strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother."



He urged the anti- side to "stick together and Win for Life" when it comes to voting in 2020.

While the Alabama measure is seen as particularly draconian, at least 28 US states have introduced more than 300 measures since the start of the year limiting abortion rights, according to activists.

and have banned abortions as soon as a fetus's heartbeat is detectable, or around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Similar measures are being adopted in Georgia, Ohio, and

A has blocked the implementation of the law, while the law is set to come into effect in July.

The country's largest human rights organisation, ACLU, has said it will file suit against Alabama's law as unconstitutional.

HB314 seeks jail terms of between 10 and 99 years for doctors performing terminations, which are counted as homicides. It stipulates no penalty for the mother.

Around two-thirds of Americans believe abortion should be legal, a poll found last year.

US spoke out against the Alabama and legislation as European stars including and staged a protest against the bans at on Saturday.

"What's happening in Alabama is so important in the world," the "Desperate Housewives" star said. "It's going to affect everybody if we don't pay attention."



Canadian added his own note of caution last week, saying he was gravely saddened by "backsliding" on women's rights seen in several US states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)