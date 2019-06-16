Damaged tankers reach safe waters after Gulf attacks

Two damaged tankers arrived safely Sunday to locations off the after they were rocked by explosions in Gulf waters, in an incident blamed on its regional arch-rival

The Japanese-owned was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of on Thursday when it came under attack along with the Norwegian-operated Front Altair -- the second assault in a month in the strategic shipping lane.

US has said the operation had "written all over it" -- rejecting Tehran's vehement denial -- and its key Gulf ally has also lashed out against

In his first public comments since the attacks, Saudi Crown said in remarks published Sunday that he would not hesitate to tackle any threats to the

"We do not want a war in the region... But we won't hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests," he told pan-Arab daily

He said had responded to a visit to by Japan's "by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese".

Abe had been on an unprecedented visit to the Iranian capital in a bid to defuse tensions between and the Islamic Republic when the attacks took place.

The on Friday released grainy footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an "unexploded limpet mine" from the Japanese vessel.

The crew of the saw a "flying object" before a second blast on board, the operator's said Friday.

The vessel's Singapore-based said in a statement Sunday that it had "arrived safely at the designated anchorage" and that its crew were "safe and well".

A damage assessment and preparations for transferring the ship's cargo would start once authorities had completed "security checks and formalities", it added.

The other ship, the Front Altair, was under safe tow by tug boats towards an area off the coast of the eastern

"First inspections are under way and no hot spots have been identified following the fire," the vessel's owners said in a statement Sunday.

It said all crew members were in Dubai, where they will "assist with the debrief to the owner's legal team and the appropriate authorities, before returning home".

The UAE's Sheikh on Saturday called on world powers "to secure international navigation and access to energy", a plea echoed by regional ally after the incident sent crude prices soaring.

Thursday's attacks took place southeast of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor connecting the of the with markets in Asia, Europe, and elsewhere.

According to the Information Administration (EIA), 35 per cent of the world's passes through the

Iran, which is struggling with crippling US sanctions, has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the Strait in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any attack by the

Doing so would disrupt travelling out of the Gulf region to the and global export routes.

said Sunday that could have been behind the "suspicious" tanker attacks, the official agency reported.

"The suspicious actions against the tankers... seem to complement the economic sanctions against Iran, considering that (the US) has not achieved any results from them," he told MPs.

Pope said Sunday he was following "with concern" the growing tensions in the Gulf.

He appealed "to the international community to pursue every possible effort to promote dialogue and peace".

The Saudi crown also accused "Iran and its proxies" over May 12 attacks on four tankers anchored in the Gulf of off the

Attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels have further fuelled tensions in the region.

On Friday, the kingdom intercepted five drones launched by the Huthi rebels, a Riyadh-led coalition said, in a second assault on an airport in the country's southwest in two days.

The drones targeted Abha airport, where a rebel missile on Wednesday left 26 civilians wounded, and the nearby city of Khamis Mushait, which houses a major airbase, the coalition said.

A Yemeni rebel drone targeting Abha was also intercepted Saturday, but it caused no casualties or damage.

The rebels, who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 that has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks and warned that coalition airports were valid targets.

Mohammed said Saudi Arabia would "not accept the presence of militias on its borders".

has repeatedly accused of arming the rebels with sophisticated weapons, a charge the Islamic republic denies.

