Saudi Arabia urges 'decisive' response to threats against energy supplies

Saudi Arabia's minister on Saturday called for a "swift and decisive" response to threats against supplies following twin attacks on tankers in a vital Gulf shipping channel.

"There must be a swift and decisive response to the threat against supplies... created by the recent terrorist acts in the Arabian Gulf," was quoted as saying on the ministry's page.

He was speaking at a meeting of energy and environment ministers in after the attacks on Thursday, which sent crude prices soaring amid a tense standoff between and the US.

The Japanese-owned was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of when it was rocked by explosions, causing a blaze that was quickly extinguished.

US said the twin attack, which also targeted a tanker owned by Oslo-listed company Frontline, had "written all over it".

Falih has previously said the kingdom was monitoring the situation with "great concern" and called for action to secure maritime traffic, according to the official

Saudi Arabia, a close US ally, is a bitter regional rival of

Iran has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the strategic in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any attack by the

Doing so would disrupt travelling out of the Gulf region to the and global export routes.

But Trump has played down the threat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)