6 killed, 7 injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan

At least six people were killed and seven others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Baran and districts, police said Thursday.

Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when their SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley late Wednesday night in Baran, they said.

The bodies of Mahavir Nagar (42), a resident of Atru town, and Golu Meghwal (23), from Kishanganj, have been handed over to their respective families, police said.

The injured Raghuveer (28), Jodhraj Meghwal (25) and (19), all hailing from Atru, are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, a said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the of the tractor-trolley and further investigation is underway, he said.

In the second accident that, too, occurred in Baran on Wednesday, three persons were killed while one suffered injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on Khatoli road under station, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (24), Ramdayal (19) and Balram (24). The bodies haver been handed over to their families after post-mortem, they said, adding the injured, Dhanraj, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The third incident occurred in the Bakani area of late Wednesday night in which an elderly man was killed and three others injured, police said.

Ramprasad Dangi (68), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, died on the spot when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near Damakpuria toll plaza, station Raghuveer Singh said.

The same truck then hit another motorcycle, injuring three persons -- Dilkhush, and Durgesh, Singh said.

Dangi's body was handed over to his family members Thursday morning after post-mortem, he said.

The truck was seized and its arrested, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)