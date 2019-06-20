RBI assigns SBI as lead bank in three new districts in Telangana, MP

The Reserve Bank has assigned lead bank responsibility to the SBI for three new carved out districts in and

had notified about formation of two new districts in February 2019, and one by government in September 2018. It has been decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of the new districts, RBI said in notification Thursday.

The SBI will act as the lead bank in the two new districts of - Mulugu and Narayanpet, and one district in - Niwari.

There is no change in the lead bank responsibilities of the erstwhile districts and of other districts in and Madhya Pradesh, the RBI said.