JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP cops arrest Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai airport for 'inflammatory' speech
Business Standard

SC allows mining firms to transport already extracted iron ore in Goa

In a major relief to mining firms, the apex court modified its earlier order and permitted transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
File photo of iron ore mining

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed mining firms to transport validly mined iron ore from mines in Goa if they have paid royalty to government authorities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde delivered the judgment on a plea by mining firm Chowgule and Company Private Limited.

In a major relief to mining firms, the apex court modified its earlier order and permitted transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state.

The apex court had earlier banned mining and transportation of iron ore in Goa.

The bench directed the mining firm to transport the iron ore within a period of six months from today provided it has paid royalty to authorities and has valid license with regard to it.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU