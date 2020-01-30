SC allows mining firms to transport already extracted iron ore in Goa

The on Thursday allowed firms to transport validly mined from mines in Goa if they have paid royalty to government authorities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde delivered the judgment on a plea by firm Chowgule and Company Private Limited.

In a major relief to firms, the apex court modified its earlier order and permitted transportation of already mined lying unused at various sites in the state.

The apex court had earlier banned mining and transportation of in Goa.

The bench directed the mining firm to transport the iron ore within a period of six months from today provided it has paid royalty to authorities and has valid license with regard to it.