SC-appointed interlocutors visit Shaheen Bagh, begin talks with protesters

Why our legal aid system needs more female paralegals, better monitoring
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

The protesters have been on a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months.

Talking to reporters, the interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 15:14 IST

