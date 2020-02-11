Letter to BS: Shaheen Bagh protesters should voluntarily withdraw agitation

This refers to the article “SC says Shaheen Bagh protesters cannot block roads, next hearing on Feb 17” (February 10). The reported observations of the Supreme Court stating that the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others must serve as an eye-opener for various hidden political forces that may be calling the shots. While the apex court has issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh, the situation at ground zero amply indicates that there may be something more than truly meets the eye.

What else could explain the fact that after a four-month-old child met with an untimely death his protesting parents attributed it to “supreme” sacrifice? No wonder, the apex court has also questioned the rationale behind his “participation” in the ongoing at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Reasonably speaking, his parents too should be asked to explain their action. However, let us hope that the protesters get some wise counsel and voluntarily withdraw their anti-CAA protest from Shaheen Bagh well in time. Mind you, our rights and responsibilities go hand in hand.

SK Gupta, Delhi

