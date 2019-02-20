SC collegium transfers high court judges

The collegium has transferred four judges to the Manipur, Allahabad, and high courts while refusing to accede to a request by one of them to reconsider the recommendation to transfer him.

The collegium, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, proposed the transfer of justices M V Muralidaran, Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Justice T B Radhakrishnan and S Venkatanarayana Bhatti to the Manipur, Allahabad, and high courts respectively in the interest of "better administration of justice".

"Upon being requested to send his response in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, Justice M V Muralidaran vide representation dated January 17, 2019 (copy placed below), for the reasons stated therein, has requested to allow him to function in the at least for the time being, and in the alternative, to transfer him to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, or Orissa High Court, instead of High Court," the collegium said.

It said it has carefully gone through the representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors, including his request for transfer to any of the four high courts.

"On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to his request. The collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated January 15, 2019 for transfer of Mr Justice M V Muralidaran to the High Court," the collegium said.

The five-member Collegium, comprises CJI Gogoi and justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V and

The collegium had recommended transfer of Justice from to High Court.

It had recommended transfer of Justice Justice T B Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice, Court to High Court.

Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti was posted as a at High Court and now has been transferred to by the collegium.

The information was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

