Meghalaya party quits BJP-led NEDA over Citizenship Bill

The United Democratic Party (UDP), a constituent of Meghalaya's ruling alliance, on Wednesday announced that it has severed ties with the BJP-led Northeast (NEDA) over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Formed in 2016, the is an alliance of non- parties in the northeast.

The is a constituent of the ruling (MDA), which also includes the BJP. The has nine MLAs in the MDA, while the BJP has two.

The decided to leave the following Amit Shah's announcement in on Sunday that if voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party would ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed in Parliament, said.

"We have decided to sever ties with the It is amply clear that the BJP does not respect the sentiment of the people of the north east region and has announced that it will bring back the bill," he told

The contentious Citizenship Bill is set to lapse on June 3, when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends. It could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session, the last Parliament session of the present government, which ended last week.

"The regrouping of all of the region in Guwahati last month has rendered the NEDA bereft of regional parties," Dkhar said.

Ten of the northeastern region, most of which are members of the NEDA, along with the JD(U) -- the BJP's key ally in Bihar, had on January 29 unanimously decided to oppose the bill.

Last year, the MDA cabinet, which includes a BJP minister, had also adopted a resolution opposing the bill in and was instrumental in leading an all-party delegation against the bill to to meet

The had severed ties with the BJP-led government over the issue last month.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, and who fled persecution, after six years of residence in India, instead of 11 years, which is currently the norm, even if they do not possess any document.

Several organisations and claim that the bill threatens the identity, language and culture of indigenous people.

