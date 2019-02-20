Trump, Abe discuss denuclearisation of North Korea

on Wednesday called Japanese and discussed their commitment to achieve denuclearisation of North Korea, ahead of the second summit between the US and North Korean leader Un later this month, the said.

Trump and Kim will meet on February 27 and 28 in Vietnamese capital The two held their first meeting in last year, after which the said in a statement that Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the

has conducted no further nuclear and missile tests since the June summit, but has made no commitment to surrendering its nuclear arsenal.

"The two reaffirmed their commitment to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of Korea," and discussed Trump's upcoming summit with Kim in Hanoi, the said.

Trump and Abe committed to coordinate "closely in advance" of the US- summit, it said.

On Tuesday, during an interaction with reporters, Trump said he wants to end its nuclear programme but is in no rush for it.

