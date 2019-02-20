Trump, Abe discuss denuclearisation of North Korea

-
Donald Trump on Wednesday called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed their commitment to achieve denuclearisation of North Korea, ahead of the second summit between the US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month, the White House said.
Trump and Kim will meet on February 27 and 28 in Vietnamese capital Hanoi. The two leaders held their first meeting in Singapore last year, after which the White House said in a statement that Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has conducted no further nuclear and missile tests since the June summit, but has made no commitment to surrendering its nuclear arsenal.
"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of Korea," and discussed Trump's upcoming summit with Kim in Hanoi, the White House said.
Trump and Abe committed to coordinate "closely in advance" of the US-North Korea summit, it said.
On Tuesday, during an interaction with reporters, Trump said he wants Pyongyang to end its nuclear programme but is in no rush for it.
