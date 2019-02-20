Missing girl found in Jammu, police warns of stern action against rumour mongers

A Kashmiri girl, who had gone missing a few days back, was found Wednesday, amid rumours that she was abducted to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Wednesday.

Jammu Senior of Police said stern action will be taken against those found using to spread false information to destabilise law and order in the state.

"We had received a complaint from a person stating that her daughter had gone missing. The girl has been found," the SSP said.

The girl said she had left her home after an argument with her father, Singh told reporters here.

He said the girl alleged that she was not being treated well by her family and therefore she left her home on her own.

He said, however, some people misrepresented the facts on the and gave another angle to the incident. They said the girl was kidnapped by a youth in Jammu to create law and order situation.

The girl was handed over to her parents. A fresh FIR was registered and investigation started to identify the persons who tried to incite people through social media, the said.

The SSP asked people not to upload any information on the without checking facts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)